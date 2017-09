Thank the Lord Marshawn Lynch is back. After a year away from football, “Beast Mode” made his debut for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and was pretty good. After the game he went classic Marshawn Lynch but trying to escape talking to the media as fast as he could.

Lynch checked in with head coach Jack Del Rio in the middle of his press conference to make sure he didn’t have to stick around and answer questions:

Marshawn Lynch interrupts Del Rio's time with Raiders media: "I was available for 3 minutes. They didn't holler at me. I'm good, right?" pic.twitter.com/BDQtprUYYR — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 10, 2017

Hey, as we all know, Marshawn was just there so he didn’t get fined.