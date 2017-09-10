No One Showed Up To The Los Angeles Rams Season Opener

The NFL was desperate to move back to Los Angeles for almost two decades, and now two teams occupy La La Land. Well, on Sunday the Los Angeles Rams started their second season in their new city against the Indianapolis Colts and no one showed up.

Think I’m exaggerating? Check it out:

This is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wmCNDJIyvL — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) September 10, 2017

Can't imagine Stan Kroenke thought it would be THIS bad (📷 by @ruizphysique) pic.twitter.com/h0zyM6eC4I — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 10, 2017

Los Angeles has football fever and they have it BAD pic.twitter.com/nvQOg1kp6l — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) September 10, 2017

(4/X) RT @ShannonTheDude: The L.A. Rams attendance today is almost as bad as Joker Phillips last game as coach at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/bS4MQ6a0om — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 10, 2017

The thermometer in the Coliseum reads above 90 degrees as the Rams and Colts get set to kickoff. pic.twitter.com/Pu6cuxL04O — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 10, 2017

In a city of 11 million people, the Rams couldn’t find more fans than that to show up for their home opener. Here’s the clincher, last night you could get tickets for as cheap as $6 and people still stayed away.

Tickets for Colts vs. Rams were $6 and still nobody showed up. pic.twitter.com/RND1DmDOof — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 10, 2017

Given the Chargers’ problems filling their tiny soccer stadium and now this, it’s clear the NFL’s LA experiment is going swimmingly.