No One Showed Up To The Los Angeles Rams Season Opener

The NFL was desperate to move back to Los Angeles for almost two decades, and now two teams occupy La La Land. Well, on Sunday the Los Angeles Rams started their second season in their new city against the Indianapolis Colts and no one showed up.
Think I’m exaggerating? Check it out:
In a city of 11 million people, the Rams couldn’t find more fans than that to show up for their home opener. Here’s the clincher, last night you could get tickets for as cheap as $6 and people still stayed away.
Given the Chargers’ problems filling their tiny soccer stadium and now this, it’s clear the NFL’s LA experiment is going swimmingly.
Comments