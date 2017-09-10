Randy Moss: "We've Had a Lot of Losers Protesting Racism"; JJ Watt "Bringing Winners Together" [UPDATE]

Randy Moss is the best former #NFL player in the media. Great message. RM plans to help @DaTrillStak5 get the cleaning supplies he needs. pic.twitter.com/28vqQZWGG2 — Will D. (@WAD1980) September 10, 2017

Randy Moss, on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, was discussing the relief that JJ Watt and the Texans are bringing to the city of Houston.

“Over the last month, we’ve had a lot of losers in our country out here protesting racism, doing a lot of negative stuff. It puts a lot of bad shame on our country. But when you see the things that JJ Watt is doing — bringing winners together, bringing the community together, bringing the whole state together…”

Moss then pledged to provide cleaning supplies in response to former NBA player Stephen Jackson’s call to help.

I watched this several times and if you go by the words Moss said it sure sounded like he was criticizing people who are protesting racism. Though, it’s possible he meant that racists who are demonstrating are losers. It will be interesting to see if these remarks are clarified as they get pickup.

UPDATE: Moss has clarified: