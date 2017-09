The Eagles got off to a hot 13-0 start on the Redskins, and their defense was swarming early. Then, newly-acquired cornerback Ronald Darby took a wrong step, and appeared to dislocate his ankle. It’s pretty ghastly to watch.

He was carted off. For a weak secondary, this is a crushing loss.

A few plays later, Carson Wentz threw a pick-six – the pass was tipped – and Washington got back within 13-7.

