David Johnson got popped pic.twitter.com/LvGoNodHBs — IGIFRY (@IGIFRY) September 10, 2017

Cardinals RB David Johnson left today’s game vs. the Lions with a wrist injury. The ultimate severity of it is not known yet, but from the sounds of it he’s going to miss at least a little time:

On David Johnson's injured wrist – a team source says will determine whether he'll miss a "few weeks" or "half the season or more" — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 10, 2017

Johnson was the no. 1 overall pick in a lot of fantasy leagues this year. Hopefully he bounces back sooner than later.