Andy Dalton was horrendous today. He completed less than half of his passes, threw four INTs, and was sacked six times. The Bengals didn’t score today against the Ravens. But none of that excuses this:

Here's why Andy Dalton runs off… One fan: "You suck."

Another throws hat at Dalton.

Another fan yells: "I want Carson back." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/uAHDcNImMu — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 10, 2017

No one would confuse Dalton with Joe Montana but Bengals fans could look around the league and find far less palatable options over the past five years. Not swearing or throwing stuff at him is the least they could do.