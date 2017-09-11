Notre Dame Letting Georgia Fans Have Their Tickets Brings Back Memories of "Rudy"

A Georgia invasion plagued the greater Chicago area this weekend. On Friday, the Southerners went to Wrigley. On Sunday they were at Soldier Field to see the Falcons beat the Bears.

In between, the marauding sea of red enjoyed the main event, a Bulldogs victory over Notre Dame in South Bend. Georgia fans completely negated any home-field advantage the Irish enjoyed by occupying around 40 percent of the seats.

It's a sea of red and black at Notre Dame Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0Mxzx1FeH9 — Matt Chernoff (@RealMattlanta) September 9, 2017

This partisan breakdown is embarrassing for Notre Dame. And in the wake of a close loss, it’s natural to wonder if a better showing of green and gold would have made any difference.

But perhaps those golden domers who sold their tickets for a big, big markup are being judged too harshly. Perhaps, as this video suggests, they had an honorable reason to let someone else enjoy their seats.

What selflessness. This is what makes Notre Dame special.