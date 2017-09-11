PM Roundup: David Johnson Watch Continues, Could Be Out 12 Weeks

The PM Roundup, where we are just trying to be the best PM Roundup we can be.
David Johnson is gonna be out for awhile:
Jerry Kill had another “minor seizure” after taking a hit on the sideline Saturday: Kill had to resign as head coach at Minnesota because of seizures, and is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.
An offensive lineman getting pancaked: The Texans might have a bad offensive line, y’all.
Chuck Pagano-Go Stat of the Day:
The Patriots got beat down at home so hard they are changing the turf: the new surface was just installed in May.
Tweet of the Weekend:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: the 7 Most Important Stats from Week 1 … QB Play was Offensive in Week 1 … College Football Clickbait, Week 2 … Tony Romo was all over it in the first game.
Around the Sports Internet: Ken Pomeroy will be a contributor to The Athletic … Marshall defensive tackle arrested … Miami Dolphins asked NFL to move its London game and was told No.
Comments