Roundup: Bear Tackles Flamingo; 'IT' Dominates the Box Office; & RIP Don Ohlmeyer

Great to be back on the radio after a week off. If you like college football and the NFL, this show was for you! Guests: Danny Kanell, Albert Breer, Andy Staples. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute, Best-of Podcast]

The guy who drives the Memphis football equipment truck drove 1,600 miles to Florida, and then the game was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma. [Commercial Appeal]

This Clemson football facility story is fascinating. After enough of these spring up, the silly backlash will begin. The nap room sounds awesome. [Yahoo Sports]

“The true goal of the Games was to funnel tons of public money into private pockets via the slew of lucrative construction contracts generated by the event.” [Americas Quarterly]

“An unnamed former student filed a lawsuit against Notre Dame on Aug. 17 alleging the University orchestrated the closure of a Title IX sexual assault case to facilitate the transfer of a Notre Dame football player.” [The Observer]

Manchester City 5, Liverpool 0. That’s a surprise. [Guardian]

Sportswriter covers the Titans for two decades decides to start his own website. [Nashville Scene]

Oh boy, what’s the story behind the firing – already – of the Missouri defensive coordinator? [Post-Dispatch]

Mike Vick was a #1 pick who was a franchise QB that went to jail. He came out and had no problems finding work. I’d agree the comparison to Colin Kaepernick isn’t a good one. [Billy Penn]

Tough to disagree with this: “The domestic violence policy is bad for the NFL and basic decency.” [Stradley Law]

Your purse is not worth this, lady. This woman in Atlanta was run over and suffered injuries.

Baby bear vs a flamingo in a backyard.