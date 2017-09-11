Sergio Dipp Butchered His First Monday Night Football Sideline Report

Sergio Dipp is making his debut as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football tonight, and early in the game, the booth tossed it to him for an update. He was likely prepped, prepared and excited to be on camera for a national audience on ESPN. It was set to be his big moment.

Then this happened:

Sergio Dipp – Worst Sideline Reporter Ever 😳 pic.twitter.com/2HJrDqDd18 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 12, 2017

I…I don’t…what was that? It’s not like he just misspoke and we all kind of get what he was trying to say, I have absolutely no idea where he was going with that. It’s giving me flashbacks to the “Boom goes the dynamite” kid.

I don’t know if he was just nervous or what but that was so, so bad.