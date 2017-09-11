Someone Finally Sued Conor McGregor For Throwing Full Cans of Soda Across a Crowded Room at a Press Conference

Conor McGregor is being sued. No, not by the people who bet on him in a boxing match. McGregor is being sued for an incident at a UFC press conference in August 2016. Before UFC 202, McGregor threw bottles and cans across a crowded room at Nate Diaz and his team. One of those cans – specifically, a Monster Energy drink – allegedly hit a security guard. According to The Blast (a new site run by former TMZ employees) William Pegg “claims he was hit in the back by the can, near his left shoulder. He says he incurred medical expenses totaling just under $5,000 as a result.”

Pegg is suing for $95,000 a number he reached based on Conor McGregor making $15 million for that fight and Nick Diaz landing 166 significant strikes during the UFC 202 bout. Considering Conor McGregor, Dana White and the IRS are the only people to have any clue what McGregor really made and MMA advanced statistics are imperfect this lawsuit may feature the most specific arbitrary number ever.

McGregor actually has a Monster Energy endorsement so this is really just very intense product placement. Also stupid and I doubt this is how the company wants their product used. I mean, he threw a full 16oz can of soda across a crowded room. Twice. The fact that it took this long for someone to come forward and sue is amazing.