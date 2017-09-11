The Big Lead Top 25: Oklahoma Jumps to No. 2, LSU Cracks Top 10

A thrilling late window on Saturday night saw Oklahoma, USC, and Clemson secure big non-conference victories. This trio now occupies the second, third, and fourth spots in our poll behind Alabama. Penn State’s dismantling of Pitt earned them No. 5, one spot ahead of the Michigan Wolverines.

LSU and Wisconsin cracked the Top 10 thanks to some attrition and a second consecutive week of businesslike behavior.

Rank Team Points Last Week 1

Alabama (5) 125 1 2 Oklahoma 119 5 3

USC 114 3 4 Clemson 112 4 5 Penn State 108 8 6 Michigan 98 7 7 Washington 97 6 8 Oklahoma State 85 9 9 LSU 82 12 10 Wisconsin 76 13 11 Ohio State 74 2 12 Louisville 66 15 13 Florida State 62 10 14 Georgia 57 20 15 Virginia Tech 50 16 16 Kansas State 45 19 17 Miami 41 17 18 Auburn 40 13 19 Tennessee 30 18 20 TCU 26 NR 21 Stanford 25 11 21 Utah 25 21 23 Washington State 21 22 24 Colorado 15 22 25 Florida 11 24

The individual ballot breakdown: