The Big Lead Top 25: Oklahoma Jumps to No. 2, LSU Cracks Top 10

A thrilling late window on Saturday night saw Oklahoma, USC, and Clemson secure big non-conference victories. This trio now occupies the second, third, and fourth spots in our poll behind Alabama. Penn State’s dismantling of Pitt earned them No. 5, one spot ahead of the Michigan Wolverines.

LSU and Wisconsin cracked the Top 10 thanks to some attrition and a second consecutive week of businesslike behavior.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1  
Alabama (5)		  125 1
2 Oklahoma 119  5
3
USC		 114 3
4 Clemson 112 4
5 Penn State 108 8
6 Michigan 98 7
7 Washington 97 6
8 Oklahoma State 85 9
9 LSU 82 12
10 Wisconsin 76 13
11 Ohio State 74 2
12 Louisville 66 15
13 Florida State 62 10
14 Georgia 57 20
15 Virginia Tech 50 16
16 Kansas State 45 19
17 Miami 41 17
18 Auburn 40 13
19 Tennessee 30 18
20 TCU 26 NR
21 Stanford 25 11
21 Utah 25 21
23 Washington State  21 22
24 Colorado 15 22
25 Florida 11 24

The individual ballot breakdown:

