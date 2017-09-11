The Big Lead Top 25: Oklahoma Jumps to No. 2, LSU Cracks Top 10

A thrilling late window on Saturday night saw Oklahoma, USC, and Clemson secure big non-conference victories. This trio now occupies the second, third, and fourth spots in our poll behind Alabama. Penn State’s dismantling of Pitt earned them No. 5, one spot ahead of the Michigan Wolverines.
LSU and Wisconsin cracked the Top 10 thanks to some attrition and a second consecutive week of businesslike behavior.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|
Alabama (5)
|125
|1
|2
|Oklahoma
|119
|5
|3
|
USC
|114
|3
|4
|Clemson
|112
|4
|5
|Penn State
|108
|8
|6
|Michigan
|98
|7
|7
|Washington
|97
|6
|8
|Oklahoma State
|85
|9
|9
|LSU
|82
|12
|10
|Wisconsin
|76
|13
|11
|Ohio State
|74
|2
|12
|Louisville
|66
|15
|13
|Florida State
|62
|10
|14
|Georgia
|57
|20
|15
|Virginia Tech
|50
|16
|16
|Kansas State
|45
|19
|17
|Miami
|41
|17
|18
|Auburn
|40
|13
|19
|Tennessee
|30
|18
|20
|TCU
|26
|NR
|21
|Stanford
|25
|11
|21
|Utah
|25
|21
|23
|Washington State
|21
|22
|24
|Colorado
|15
|22
|25
|Florida
|11
|24
The individual ballot breakdown:
|Week 2
|Koster
|Phillips
|Lisk
|Shamburger
|McIntyre
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
Comments