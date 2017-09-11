The Pittsburgh Steelers Had Four Unnecessary Roughness Penalties Against the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers accounted for more than one-third of total number of unnecessary roughness penalties given on Sunday, getting flagged four different times, many involving helmet hits. To bring a NFL variant to the old Jerry Tarkanian quote about Kentucky and Cleveland State, the NFL is probably so made at the Steelers it’s going to suspend Vontaze Burfict for two more games.

Let’s recount them.

I put 3 of the 4 Steelers personal foul calls & Roethlisberger grabbing an ankle all in one video for @nflcommish pic.twitter.com/jLTlFDQRiH — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 11, 2017

The first, and most egregious, was Ryan Shazier going crown of the helmet into a sliding Deshone Kizer. The second was on a bobbled pass by Ricardo Louis, as William Gay came in and they collided helmet-to-helmet. Then, a few plays later, T.J. Watt went into Kizer, again with his helmet, after Kizer had already been sacked. Then, in the fourth quarter, on Cleveland’s touchdown, J.J. Wilcox went helmet-to-helmet on Corey Coleman at the goal line, knocking himself out in the process.