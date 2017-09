When you’re the only #Rays fan at a game considered “home” against the #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/ByQ6AP4YUl — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) September 12, 2017

Tonight’s New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays game is being played at Citi Field in Flushing due to Hurricane Irma. This fella is presumably supporting the “home team” based on his reaction to a Todd Frazier home run. And what a reaction it was.

The thumbs down has been a staple of human communication since before the Roman Empire. But it may have just reached a nadir. Never before has it been executed with such ease and electricity. Never before has more conveyed with less.

Bless him.