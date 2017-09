Sean Payton, Adrian Peterson on the sideline pic.twitter.com/MMHfvJ3gcr — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 12, 2017

Adrian Peterson rushed four times for 14 yards in his first half with the New Orleans Saints. He may or may not believe he’s touching the ball often enough. ESPN’s cameras caught the running back and coach having what appeared to be a heated moment. Peterson’s former team, the Minnesota Vikings, currently lead 19-6.

Not a great start.