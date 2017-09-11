VIDEO: Tony Romo Says What Plays Are About to Happen, Then They Do

Tony Romo made his regular season broadcast debut for CBS on Sunday, and if this highlights clip is any indication we are going to spend the season debating the extent to which he’s a psychic.

(If the video doesn’t play in here, click through to YouTube — it’s worth it.)

On upwards of 10 occasions, Romo called out exactly what play was about to happen, and was proven right by the action on the field. There was one play that Romo only got half-right, but we’ll let it slide because he correctly called the pass target, but the wrong route.

At one point, after Romo called a run to the left, Jim Nantz asked him what he saw there.

“Jim, I’ve seen football in the NFL for 14 years.”

This is definitely going to be A Thing.