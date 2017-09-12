Adrian Peterson Was Just Screaming at Sean Payton to Run the Ball Up the Vikings' Donkey

Adrian Peterson had 6 carries for 18 yards in his New Orleans Saints debut against his former team on Monday night. In addition to being a non-factor on the field during a 10-point loss, Peterson was also shown yelling at coach Sean Payton on the sideline.

After the game Peterson and Payton downplayed the incident. Peterson said it was just communication and Payton said he didn’t recall any heated exchanges. SportsCenter tweeted one of Peterson’s quotes over an image from the totally-not-heated exchange. This prompted the Saints running back to explain what really happened.

Let's be clear…I said we need to run the ball up their Donkey. Nothing more. I'm passionate but respect my coach at the same time — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 12, 2017

That’s right. “Up their Donkey.” With a capital Donkey. The reality is that Adrian Peterson, 32, isn’t totally to blame for his lackluster New Orleans debut. Mark Ingram had 6 carries for 17 yards and Alvin Kamara had 7 carries for 18 yards. The Saints just might not be very good at running the football.

Either way, giving Adrian Peterson, who last played a full season in 2015, more carries up the middle probably isn’t the answer. The fact that he thinks it is the answer might be more problematic for New Orleans going forward. If Peterson truly believes he’s the Saints’ best chance at success this season then last night won’t be the only time we see him blow up on the sideline. You can bet your Donkey on that.