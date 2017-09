Jemele Hill called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and “bigot” on Twitter on Monday. Today ESPN released a statement saying that Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.” No suspension has been mentioned which should make for lively debate about ESPN’s liberal bias. As of post time, the tweets which ESPN has deemed “inappropriate” remain up. Screengrabs below.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017