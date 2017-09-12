For $500,000 In Amarillo, You Can Get A Nice House In A Good Neighborhood, Or A College Football Stadium

You’re in Amarillo, Texas, and you’ve got $500,000 to spend on real estate. Do you buy …

A) A newer four-bedroom, three-bath, 3,500 square-foot brick house in a nice subdivision

or …

B) A college football stadium?

If you are the Canyon Independent School District, you go for the football stadium. CISD purchased Kimbrough Memorial Stadium from Division II West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas, just south of Amarillo.

Nicknamed the “Buffalo Bowl,” Kimbrough Memorial Stadium as it sits is in a state of mild dilapidation, and needs almost $6 million in accessibility work to be brought up to code. It was built in 1959 and, among other problems, sits atop a steep incline that some find difficult to climb. The 1950s were a different time.

So what to do? Well, two years ago the student body at West Texas A&M started pushing pretty hard for a new stadium altogether, arguing that not only would the school be better off in the long run with a new stadium, but it would actually cost less to build new than repair Kimbrough.

As you might imagine, some alumni were not thrilled at this proposition. Maybe Kimbrough wasn’t the nicest place around, but it was home, see? You’re gonna tear down memories.

Well, anyway, young beat old this time around, and now the old barn is the school district’s problem.

On the idea it would be “pretty sweet” to have a football stadium for a house, we here at The Big Lead decided to consult Zillow to find out just how good of a deal this is, if you are shopping for residential real estate in or around Amarillo, Texas.

Here is what we found:

6304 Parkwood

Asking price: $449,999

Pluses: Basement, four bathrooms, large living room, wood floors, open floor plan

Minuses: Interior styling a giant cliche

TBL offer? None

7906 Oakview

Asking price: $558,500

Pluses: A bevy of peaks, five bedrooms, custom built in 2015

Minuses: That’s an awful lot of peaks

TBL offer? $499,999.99 and not a penny more

A 17-Acre Lot

Asking price: $499,900

Pluses: You could turn it into a football field if you wanted to

Minuses: None

TBL offer: Full asking

3205 S Hughes

Asking price: $580,000

Pluses: Great for those whose aesthetic tastes veer into brutalism.

Minuses: Not brutalist enough

TBL offer? None

Some nice options there.

On the other hand, you could buy an old football stadium sitting on 40+ acres and wake up every morning pretending to be a hardscrabble football coach who sleeps in his office.