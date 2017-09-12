Roundup: Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview; Russia's Facebook Plan; & Why the Buckeyes Can't Bench JT Barrett

Ciara … here’s a list of 50 “Swans” – basically, young women whose parents are famous – from 2017 … “Ankle fossil suggests our ancient ancestors leapt like acrobats” … somehow, the NY Post forget to mention 9/11 Monday … someone actually made a “Trust the Process” corn maze in Pennsylvania … chess really has some characters, doesn’t it? … “I downloaded an app. And suddenly, was part of the Cajun Navy” … 19-year old Chicago woman goes to a party Saturday night; found dead in a hotel freezer Sunday afternoon … “How Russia Created the Most Popular Texas Secession Page on Facebook” …

Great to be back on the radio after a week off. If you like college football and the NFL, this show was for you! Guests: Danny Kanell, Albert Breer, Andy Staples. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute, Best-of Podcast]

Jordan Morris’s hamstring injury is a brutal loss for the Sounders, and the Men’s National team, too. [SI.com]

Dak Prescott had kind of a boring summer. I like that in my QB! Also: His salary is $540,000 this year; he’ll make 10x that in endorsements. [Yahoo Sports]

I don’t see how there’s any way possible this incredible sports complex will be completed in 12 months. It looks awesome, thought. [Washingtonian]

Fairly interesting sports radio move in St. Louis: Hiring a 67-year old guy who admits to not knowing about sports. [Dispatch]

The decision to bench JT Barrett is difficult because he’s a 3-time captain, and very popular in the program. [Columbus Dispatch]

T BIt’s understandable that the Bills are 1-0 … but wait, aren’t they tanking? We should find out this week. Everyone will beat the Jets. [ESPN]

I have no idea who the “mystery” teammate could be that told Enes Kanter to avoid Kevin Durant. [Oklahoman]

Increasingly, it feels like college football should pull away from the NCAA. Colleges weren’t meant to be profit factories. With sports, they are. [Arizona Republic]

Jim Carrey … yeah. This “interview” is something.

If you are wearing a cast and punch someone out, you should be arrested and charged.