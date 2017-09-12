Julie Stewart-Binks Joining Barstool

Julie Stewart-Binks will be joining barstool sports, The Big Lead has learned. Stewart-Binks joined ESPN from FS1 as a soccer reporter last November. She will begin at Barstool immediately, and finish out her MLS responsibilities at ESPN, ultimately joining Barstool full-time.

Her first role there will be on the Barstool Tailgate Show, which features site founder Dave Portnoy (El Presidente) and former Colts punter Pat McAfee. The show airs live on Facebook, produced by Embassy Row, from the location of the biggest primetime game of the week.

“We are going to build programming around Julie, and she will be featured in a lot of our existing programming as well,” Barstool CEO Erika Nardini tells TBL by phone. “We’re fired up. She’s a huge talent.”

“She’s just the right personality for us,” says Portnoy. “We had her come in. She spent some time. I’ve known her for awhile. We actually tried to interact and do things with her years ago and Fox Sports denied us access. Recently, when we launched the college football show, we were looking for somebody to be part of it, we reconnected, and she fits perfectly. She has the same sense of humor we do, the same sort of outlook on the world, so it was kind of a natural fit once we reconnected.”