PM Roundup: Billy Lorde, Charles Oakley vs. Jim Dolan, Dodgers Lose Again

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will never up and move to Los Angeles on you.

Losing Carrie Fisher was devastating to her daughter: Billy Lorde opened up about losing her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Oak and Dolan could head to court: Charles Oakley and James Dolan could be headed to court to settle their long-running dispute. Oakley has filed a lawsuit against Dolan and MSG stemming from his forced removal from a game in February.

Dodgers do it again: The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their 11th consecutive game Monday night, an 8-6 defeat to the San Francisco Giants. The game was absolutely absurd. After a lengthy rain the game was still in the first inning at 10:51 p.m. PT.

Plan your 2018 ballpark trips now: Major League Baseball released its schedule for 2018, in case some of you are those responsible, plan ahead types.

Tweet of the Day:

Lionel Messi = still v good. https://t.co/1h1zrEqCxm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2017

Story checks out.

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Fantasy Football Week 1 Observations, One Play Proved Why NFL Scouts Are Drooling Over Sam Darnold, Julie Stewart-Binks Is Joining Barstool, The Arizona Cardinals Won’t Tank, But Should They?

Around The Sports Internet: Kobe Bryant is the first player to have two jerseys retired by the same team, Kevin Durant’s new shoes have a message for his haters, Every NBA team’s greatest shooter of all-time, Danica Patrick is out at Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

Song of the Day: