PM Roundup: Billy Lorde, Charles Oakley vs. Jim Dolan, Dodgers Lose Again

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will never up and move to Los Angeles on you.

Losing Carrie Fisher was devastating to her daughter: Billy Lorde opened up about losing her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Oak and Dolan could head to court: Charles Oakley and James Dolan could be headed to court to settle their long-running dispute. Oakley has filed a lawsuit against Dolan and MSG stemming from his forced removal from a game in February.

Dodgers do it again: The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their 11th consecutive game Monday night, an 8-6 defeat to the San Francisco Giants. The game was absolutely absurd. After a lengthy rain the game was still in the first inning at 10:51 p.m. PT.

Plan your 2018 ballpark trips now: Major League Baseball released its schedule for 2018, in case some of you are those responsible, plan ahead types.

