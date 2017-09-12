Thrilling Comeback Victory Leaves Fans Thrilled, Mike Leach Disappointed, Washington State Fined

Washington State beat Boise State on Saturday, 47-44. The Cougars gave up 5 sacks and on Monday Mike Leach tried to explain just how bad his offensive line was. That explanation involved a fight to the death and his best lineman ending up a grease spot. It was everything you would expect from a grumpy Mike Leach.

Coach Leach on his offensive line getting, "Whipped" by Boise State last Saturday. To put it bluntly… he wasn't happy about it. pic.twitter.com/IVofuKDbBb — Dylan Haugh (@Dylanhaugh) September 11, 2017

It seems Leach was the only one unimpressed by the game on Saturday. Fans stormed the field after the Cougars won in overtime. They had trailed by 21 with 10:53 remaining in the 4th. The field-storming earned Washington State a $25,000 fine from the Pac-12. Hopefully, the Cougars won’t have any more home wins against unranked opponents because the next time fans storm the field the fine will be $100,000.