Will Nate Diaz Get $20 Million in a Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight?

Nate Diaz’s coach, Richard Perez, recently went on Submission Radio to talk about the possibility of a Nate Diaz – Conor McGregor rubber match. Via MMAJunkie:

“At least $20 million, $30 million,” he told Submission Radio. “Come on. UFC’s making a whole lot of money – a whole lot of money – and they’re pocketing it. They’re giving more to McGregor, so it’s not fair because it takes two in that ring to draw a crowd. I mean, a good two fighters.”

Go ahead and have a laugh at the idea of an MMA fighter getting between $20 and $30 million for a single bout in the UFC.

At UFC 200 in July 2016 Brock Lesnar set a record by earning a $2.5 million purse. Conor McGregor topped that in his rematch with Nate Diaz with a reported $3 million purse at UFC 202 in August 2016. Diaz earned $2 million for his troubles. The entire card that night was paid a reported $6.1 million. There were whispers that McGregor may have earned $15 million when all was said and done that night.

In order for the UFC to pay Nate Diaz $20 million to $30 million, they’d need to give McGregor at least $25 to $35 million? Maybe more? There is no way Conor McGregor will ever get paid more for a UFC fight than he did for fighting Floyd Mayweather. Ever. Never ever ever.

UFC 202 was reportedly the biggest-selling PPV in UFC history with 1.65 million buys. McGregor – Mayweather sold 3-4 times that at a 33% markup from that of a UFC PPV. Where exactly is the this money going to come from for these huge checks? The UFC? SEVEN fighters earned less than $20,000 at UFC 202.

Diaz and McGregor will just have to shoot for new record paydays, which is why it could be so difficult to get Conor McGregor back inside the octagon.