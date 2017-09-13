Actually, Matt Harvey Is Having a Very Nice Season
Stephen Douglas | 31 minutes ago
Matt Harvey gave up 3 runs on 7 hits in 3.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. It was just his third start since June and he is currently suffering through his worst season as a pitcher, but he’s actually put up some nice numbers offensively.
This is the highlight of the
New York Mets season.
Chicago Cubs, Matt Harvey, New York Mets, MLB
