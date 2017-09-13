Alabama Football Message Board Question About Hawaii is Something Else

Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is from Hawaii, which has been a state since 1959. English is spoken there as in the the other 49 states. Despite this, Chattown Tider, a three-star commenter on the Tide’s 247 message board, had some questions about Tagovailoa’s “transition to the states.”

It is unclear if this is a serious query or some well-sold trolling. Judging by the responses, a majority of befuddled board members took it as a sincere line of discussion.

But, let’s not mock. The combination of Vietnam and difficult square dancing can have long-lasting impact on the toughest of men.