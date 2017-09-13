Baker Mayfield Was Apparently Standing on the Bench Screaming at Drunken Ohio State Fans During Saturday's Game

Baker Mayfield had a very good game against Ohio State. Then he went and tried to plant the Oklahoma flag at midfield (and some unspecified people got vaguely upset so he apologized). But what prompted all this intense awesomeness? Apparently drunken Ohio State Buckeyes fans annoyed him. From ESPN Radio’s Freddie and Fritz (transcribed by Yahoo!):

“There were a group of Buckeye fans that were beyond over-served,” Fitzsimmons said, adding, “these guys are just wearing [Mayfield] out.” “[Mayfield] turns around and goes ‘Get ready, I’m about to hang six on you bleeping bleepers.’ He goes, leads them right down the field. Score’s tied at 10 and he goes right to the bench, stands up on the bench, and just lets the Buckeyes fans behind him that were giving to Baker, he turns at them and says, ‘You like that one? I got three or four more that’s coming up. Get ready.'”

So that’s why Baker Mayfield played football so well on Saturday. If anyone has pictures or video of this happening, please send it along. By the way, how does no one have pictures or video of this happening?

Since then Wikipedia and Siri have both claimed that Mayfield owns Ohio Stadium. Let that be a lesson to all opposing fans. Leave Baker Mayfield alone because then he won’t be motivated. You wouldn’t want something to happen to your school’s stadium information on the Internet, would you?