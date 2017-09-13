Cleveland Indians are So Hot the Sprinklers Went Off Mid-Game

The Cleveland Indians are leading the Detroit Tigers, 4-3, in the sixth inning. If they win, it will be their 21st consecutive victory, an American League record. It will be the second-longest streak of all-time, behind only the 1916 New York Giants (though that stretch included a tie).

In short, the Indians are white-hot. And when things get steamy, sometimes the sprinklers go off to prevent a fire. That’s clearly what happened during the fifth inning.

Sprinklers are ready to celebrate!! pic.twitter.com/MB4yTlYDZJ — Lisa (@RollTribe2017) September 13, 2017

Tigers left fielder Alex Presley was remarkable unfazed and play quickly resumed.