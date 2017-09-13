Jordan Spieth Threw a Nice Opening Pitch Ahead of the Cubs Game
By: Michael Shamburger | 25 minutes ago
Jordan Spieth was in Chicago on Tuesday night ahead of the BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedExCup playoffs. Being a young American star has its perks, and Spieth, who is no stranger to a baseball mound having thrown out opening pitches in the past, tossed the opening pitch ahead of the Cubs game.
Solid throw.
Spieth is the favorite to win this week.
BMW Championship, Highlights, Jordan Spieth, Golf
More Golf
Comments