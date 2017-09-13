Jordan Spieth Threw a Nice Opening Pitch Ahead of the Cubs Game

Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth was in Chicago on Tuesday night ahead of the BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedExCup playoffs. Being a young American star has its perks, and Spieth, who is no stranger to a baseball mound having thrown out opening pitches in the past, tossed the opening pitch ahead of the Cubs game.

Solid throw.

@JordanSpieth throws left-handed. 🔥 Thanks for having us @cubs and @mlb!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Spieth is the favorite to win this week.

