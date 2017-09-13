Roundup: Kid Rock vs the Free Press; No Curry-Durant Beef; & City With Unaffordable Housing in the US

Dove Cameron, an actress … “Letting teens sleep in would save the country roughly $9 billion a year” … want to avoid going Hollywood? Do your own laundry, actress says … “Satellite images show how Irma devastated parts of the Caribbean” … Steve Bannon still talks to Donald Trump frequently … “Hackers could train sex robots to kill, cyber security expert warns” … how drunk do you have to be to try and swim across the Colorado River at the Hoover Damn in Vegas? … they went to watch the Cowboys game Sunday night, but died when the host’s estranged husband came in and shot everyone … Kid Rock vs the Detroit Free Press … “Recent studies have ranked Los Angeles among the most unaffordable housing markets in the nation”

Former St. John’s point guard who had promising career is now 23, in jail. [Bleacher Report]

The media really wants beef between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Over shoes! Not. Gonna. Happen. [Observer]

I’d argue the Broncos got really lucky Monday night, despite winning the first three quarters. [Post]

So all those team sites that SB Nation has – the ones where writers are vastly underpaid, or not paid at all – drive more traffic than the site’s hub? [Deadspin]

The Cleveland Indians have won 20 straight games. [Cleveland.com]

Easy answer to how the Cardinals survive without David Johnson: They don’t. [Republic]

Pilot walks away from his small plane crashing into a tree in Connecticut.