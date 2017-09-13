Kirk Herbstreit Weighs in on Ohio State Recruit's J.T. Barrett Criticism, Recruit Comes Back with a "Not So Fast"

Last weekend, 5-star offensive lineman Jackson Carman was at Ohio State for the Oklahoma matchup. On Monday, he suggested that the Buckeyes should consider starting Dwayne Haskins, Jr.

OSU game this past weekend, they need to put in my bro @dh_simba7 and let him work ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9X1Cpcfiey — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) September 11, 2017

That tweet got to to Kirk herbstreit, who weighed in on whether a recruit should be sounding off on the quarterback situation.

Can someone get a memo to ALL RECRUITS of EVERY SCHOOL to please keep quiet and worry about their own teams. Not a good look for these guys. https://t.co/5NLH5PXBHV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 12, 2017

Herbstreit also suggested he was just trying to help the recruit avoid issues within the locker room of his future team.

😂😂 Spoken like a guy who's never been in a locker room. Tryin to help them avoid issues on their future team. No to mention not their place https://t.co/0ZxWSDUIfn — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 12, 2017

Carman, though, isn’t locked into Ohio State, and he came back today with a reminder of that to Herbstreit.

Pretty sure I wouldn't have any problems in Dabo Swinney's or Clay Helton's locker room for my OPINION on OSU's qb issues. 🤔 https://t.co/FMVwGpAJ2J — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) September 13, 2017

And now we find out if he really does go elsewhere.