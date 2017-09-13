Kirk Herbstreit Weighs in on Ohio State Recruit's J.T. Barrett Criticism, Recruit Comes Back with a "Not So Fast"

Last weekend, 5-star offensive lineman Jackson Carman was at Ohio State for the Oklahoma matchup. On Monday, he suggested that the Buckeyes should consider starting Dwayne Haskins, Jr.
That tweet got to to Kirk herbstreit, who weighed in on whether a recruit should be sounding off on the quarterback situation.
Herbstreit also suggested he was just trying to help the recruit avoid issues within the locker room of his future team.
Carman, though, isn’t locked into Ohio State, and he came back today with a reminder of that to Herbstreit.
And now we find out if he really does go elsewhere.
