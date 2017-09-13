LaVar Ball Says the Lakers Will Win "50-Plus" Games, Causes Stephen A. Smith's Head to Explode

LaVar Ball appeared on First Take today in the show’s continued effort to make Stephen A. Smith seem like a grounded and reasonable individual. While all-clad in his high school son’s clothing brand he said that Lonzo Ball would have an easy season and the Los Angeles Lakers would win “50-plus games.”

Since the Lakers went 26-56 last season that would mean the Lakers would need at least 24 more wins than last season which would be one of the biggest season-to-season win-improvements in NBA history. The Cavaliers only improved 20-wins from the 2013-2014 season to LeBron James’ return. Tim Duncan’s Spurs and Jason Kidd’s Nets both had 26-win improvements in their first seasons with their those teams.

These are the kind of comments that should be brought up in White House press briefings.