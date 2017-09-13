No, Olivia Munn And Nick Swardson Are Not Dating

Olivia Munn recently posted a picture of herself with Nick Swardson, who happened to be wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat. Some speculated that it meant the pair were dating and Swardson was taking a shot at Munn’s ex, Aaron Rodgers. Slow down guys, the two say they are just old friends.

Swardson took to Twitter to rip the report that the two might be fooling around. He claimed he and Munn are just friends who did a movie together and that he’s also friends with Rodgers.

Here’s the photo that set things off:

BFF A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

And here’s Swardson’s response:

This article is lame. Olivia is a friend. We did a movie together. Rogers is also a friend. It's a joke. Go fuck yourself you hack tool. — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) September 13, 2017

In fact, Swardson is from Minneapolis and is an actual Vikings fan.

This guy is coming home and DTF. @vikings I love you. A post shared by Nick Swardson (@realnickswardson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Let's dance. SKOL NATION A post shared by Nick Swardson (@realnickswardson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

He’s such a Vikes fan that he once took a swipe at Rodgers on Instagram, which he claims was just a joke between buddies:

Weird. This sporting goods store in Canada sells toilet paper. A post shared by Nick Swardson (@realnickswardson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Munn also responded to the controversy by changing to logo on Swardson’s hat to make it a picture of Rodgers and Swardson together:

I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

So settle down Green Bay Packers fans, I doubt this was a shot at your beloved quarterback.

Is Munn “over” Rodgers yet? That’s her business. What is definitely true is that she’s looking fantastic and showing off on social media lately. Evidence of that is on the next few pages.

@VMAs A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

West Coast-stars 😎 (pun credit goes to @jacobtremblay) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

#tbt #girlstrip #besties @corinne_elliott @ebr717 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:06am PDT