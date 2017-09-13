No, Olivia Munn And Nick Swardson Are Not Dating

Olivia Munn recently posted a picture of herself with Nick Swardson, who happened to be wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat. Some speculated that it meant the pair were dating and Swardson was taking a shot at Munn’s ex, Aaron Rodgers. Slow down guys, the two say they are just old friends.
Swardson took to Twitter to rip the report that the two might be fooling around. He claimed he and Munn are just friends who did a movie together and that he’s also friends with Rodgers.
Here’s the photo that set things off:
And here’s Swardson’s response:
In fact, Swardson is from Minneapolis and is an actual Vikings fan.
He’s such a Vikes fan that he once took a swipe at Rodgers on Instagram, which he claims was just a joke between buddies:
Munn also responded to the controversy by changing to logo on Swardson’s hat to make it a picture of Rodgers and Swardson together:
So settle down Green Bay Packers fans, I doubt this was a shot at your beloved quarterback.
Is Munn “over” Rodgers yet? That’s her business. What is definitely true is that she’s looking fantastic and showing off on social media lately. Evidence of that is on the next few pages.
