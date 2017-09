White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls Jemele Hill's comments 'a fireable offense.' pic.twitter.com/M0wYyZuNUp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 13, 2017

During this afternoon’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if President Donald Trump was aware of Jemele Hill’s critical comments which prompted ESPN to put out a statement distancing the network.

“I’m not sure he’s aware,” she said, “but it I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”