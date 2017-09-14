'College GameDay' Will be in Times Square on September 23

College GameDay will visit from New York City for the first time in the show’s 25-year history on September 23, the network announced today. The three-hour pregame show will take place in Times Square.

“New York City is a melting pot of college football fans and the heartbeat of America,” said ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting. “Thousands of alumni gather in the city each fall Saturday to root on their school and we are bringing College GameDay to New York for them! We want every alumni base and college football fan near and far to join us in Times Square to provide the celebratory, festive atmosphere that is synonymous with the show.”

New York City, which isn’t exactly a hotbed of high-caliber football action each Saturday, becomes the 81st different city to host the show. The biggest game in the municipality on the 23rd is Columbia’s matchup with Georgetown. Army and Rutgers, whose campuses are within an hour of Times Square, both have road games.

It will be interesting to see what the assembled crowd looks like on that morning. Outside of the Wazzou flag, it’s tough to know what to expect.