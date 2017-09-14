DeShaun Watson 49-Yard Touchdown Run on 3rd and 15 is a Glimpse of His NFL Future

Deshaun Watson’s 1st NFL start came on his 22nd birthday, and the rookie provided one of the most electrifying moments of the young season. One play after taking a pulverizing hit (see below), Watson scrambled on 3rd and 15, and looking like RGIII or Colin Kaepernick from a few years ago, simply outran everyone to the end zone.

Watson’s got a long way to go, mostly because he’s playing behind a terrible offensive line. It’s going to be a long season for the Texans – even though they beat the hapless Bengals, 13-9 – but Watson should come into his own in the 2nd half. I think the return of Will Fuller from injury will open up the offense.