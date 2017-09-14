DeShaun Watson Turns 22 Today, Plays in NFL Playoff Elimination Game vs Bengals

Basically, Texans at Bengals is an NFL playoff elimination game in Week 2. Both teams lost in Week 1, and over the last decade, if you start 0-2, you have a 12% chance to make the playoffs.

So Texans at Bengals tonight is an elimination game. Both teams had playoff aspirations, but when you start the season unable to protect your QB, you put yourself in a bad spot immediately.

At home Sunday, Andy Dalton was sacked five times, fumbled, and was intercepted in a shutout loss to the Ravens.

At home Sunday, Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson were sacked a total of 10 times, fumbled three times, and threw an interception in an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars.

Happy 22nd birthday, DeShaun Watson! What a brutal spot for the rookie. On the road, short week, vs an angry team. The Bengals get Pacman Jones back, but if their newly-built offensive line doesn’t protect Andy Dalton, it may not matter. Last year in Week 16, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi allowed two sacks to Jadeveon Clowney.

This feels like a low-scoring, boring game. Put me down for Bengals 16, Texans 9.