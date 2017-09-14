Jemele Hill Didn't Apologize for Content of Her Donald Trump Tweets, But Did Offer These Regrets

Jemele Hill has had a whirlwind two days since tweeting that Donald Trump was a white supremacist, which saw her cross into dreaded cable news subject territory. Nevertheless, she co-hosted SC6 today and has returned to Twitter this evening:

Love that my @NABJSports brothers came to check on me pic.twitter.com/a02nKHYmjK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

ESPN was in an impossible spot once Hill tweeted what she did. One half of the country was out for blood over her remarks, while the other half was out for blood over ESPN throwing her under the bus with its statement yesterday. Lovely times we live in.

Hopefully we can put this all behind us? (J/K there’s gonna be like a thousand thinkpieces tomorrow.)