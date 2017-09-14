Larry Nance Jr. Engaged to Model Girlfriend Hailey Pince

Larry Nance Jr. is engaged. Nance recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Hailey Pince. The pair met at Wyoming where Pince was a swimmer. These days she appears to do some modeling. Her Instagram is a mix of professional shots, pictures of Larry Nance Jr., and most importantly, dogs. Nance averaged 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. He also had some of the sickest dunks of the season.
