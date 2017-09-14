NBA USA Today Sports

Larry Nance Jr. Engaged to Model Girlfriend Hailey Pince

Larry Nance Jr. Engaged to Model Girlfriend Hailey Pince

NBA

Larry Nance Jr. Engaged to Model Girlfriend Hailey Pince

Larry Nance Jr. is engaged. Nance recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Hailey Pince. The pair met at Wyoming where Pince was a swimmer. These days she appears to do some modeling. Her Instagram is a mix of professional shots, pictures of Larry Nance Jr., and most importantly, dogs. Nance averaged 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. He also had some of the sickest dunks of the season.

Who wore is best?! And yeah, I'm wearing the off brand version 🙄Can't wait to see tonight @larrydn7 ☺ #fbf

A post shared by Hailey Pince (@haileyalta) on

👈🏼👉🏼

A post shared by Hailey Pince (@haileyalta) on

Because today is already off to a great start☺️

A post shared by Hailey Pince (@haileyalta) on

, , , , Athlete Girlfriends, NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home