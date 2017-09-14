Odell Beckham Jr. Might Play Monday Night or Might Miss Another Month

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on August 21st. That will be 4 weeks ago this coming Monday, the same night the Giants play the Detroit Lions.

Biggest news coming out of OBJ chat was his injury is a 6-8 week recovery. They aren't even at a month yet. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 14, 2017

Why was he a “game-time decision” last week? Less than three weeks after the injury occurred? Why is he back at practice and why does he look like he’s fine?

Why does he look healthy enough to get in a dance battle with Russell Westbrook?

Odell on the "dance off" pic.twitter.com/teuhyabi9h — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 14, 2017

Should people see this and get excited that the Giants only capable offensive threat might play on Monday? Or is he probably not going to play for two or three more weeks? And why did no one mention he might miss two months until he started missing games?