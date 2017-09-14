Richard Sherman: "You saw the quarterback play throughout the league and it was terrible."

Richard Sherman shot a video for The Players Tribune that posted today. With the Seahawks playing the San Francisco 49ers this week, Sherman briefly discussed Colin Kaepernick.

For @RSherman_25, there’s no doubt why Colin Kaepernick is unsigned. (Created on the Galaxy S8) @SamsungMobileUS pic.twitter.com/9HrrQV74ZU — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 14, 2017

“Of course, he deserves a job. You saw the quarterback play throughout the league and it was terrible.”

While this was framed around Kaepernick deserving a job, it didn’t need to be. The quarterback talent pool looks incredibly shallow league-wide after week 1. Performances were pitiful across the board last week.

Related Quarterback Play Was Offensive in Week 1

Good quarterbacks – Cam Newtonand Russell Wilson – looked crappy and one of the best of all-time – Tom Brady – had the worst completion percentage in the entire league. Name brand quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton threw 3 and 4 interceptions respectively.

Only 6 quarterbacks topped 300 yards in week 1. Only 20 quarterbacks topped 200 yards. Basically, a third of the quarterbacks put up stat lines ripped from a local high school football box score. One quarterback – Tom Savage – lost his job and another – Scott Tolzien – will as soon as his backup learns the playbook.