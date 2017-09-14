VIDEO: Boomer Esiason on Craig Carton's Resignation: "It's a Sad Day"

Boomer Esiason opens his rebranded WFAN program ("The Morning Show with Boomer") and immediately addresses Craig Carton's resignation. pic.twitter.com/6nF86IgFft — Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 14, 2017

Craig Carton resigned from WFAN last night amid Ponzi scheme charges. His former co-host Boomer Esiason addressed the development this morning on a show named The Morning Show with Boomer.

“I think it’s a good move for Craig,” Esiason said. “He has has got the focus supremely on that. That’s the one thing that he has to take care of and that’s the one thing that we want him to do. By resigning — I believe — he takes a lot of pressure off of all of us here at at WFAN.”

Esiason said that while this chapter in Carton’s life is closing, he wouldn’t be surprised if his longtime partner found himself a microphone doing sports talk radio at some point down the line.

That notion, of course, is optimistic considering the serious charges Carton faces. He’s currently staring down the prospect of 45 years in prison if convicted on wire, conspiracy, and securities fraud.

“It’s a sad day,” Esiason continued. “For 10 years I sat next to somebody who I think — and I still believe this — was one of the greatest personalities that we’ll have ever seen. I had certainly the privileged to sit next to him for 10 years and watch him do his thing every single day for four hours. I wish Craig and his family nothing but the best and I want him to put all his energy into fighting and I think we have to put all our energy into this radio program.”