Adrian Peterson "Didn't Sign Up for 9 Snaps" and it's Fair to Speculate About Sean Payton and Drew Brees' Futures in New Orleans

Adrian Peterson’s first game with the Saints didn’t go very well.

Lost to his former team, the Vikings

Played just 9 snaps

Was visibly upset when he didn’t get a carry inside the 10-yard line

Oh, and now, Adrian Peterson said this:

“I didn’t sign up for nine snaps, though, but unfortunately that’s the way the game played out. In my mind, personally, I knew it was gonna take some adjusting. You know, me and Mark played in the last preseason game, AK didn’t even play that game. So with all three of us being out there, I knew it would take a game or so to kind of get adjusted.”

Take a gander at the Saints schedule. They’re 6.5-point home dogs to the Patriots, who come in 0-1 and playing for the first time in 10 days. Next up, a visit to the Panthers and Cam Newton. Then, they play a playoff team from 2016 (the Dolphins, in London), followed by a bye week and then two more games against playoff teams from last year: vs the Lions, at the Packers.

That could easily be an 0-6 start. The Saints have had three straight 7-9 seasons, and remember, Payton was linked to the LA Rams opening last year.

Keeping in mind there could be four openings in the AFC (Jets, Bengals, Texans, Colts) this offseason, why is Sean Payton sticking around to deal with garbage like this from Adrian Peterson? He’s won a Super Bowl. He knows offense. Adrian Peterson hasn’t even unpacked his belongings in New Orleans and he’s popping off?

Drew Brees, who has been tied to Payton since both arrived back in 2006, also has a clause that prevents the Saints from franchising him, and he could opt out next year and join Payton anywhere.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Saints dumped Peterson in the coming weeks if this continues. The Giants could use a running back. (Although Peterson in that locker room with Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham? Yikes.) Someone would snap up Peterson and take a chance.

This is not how Peterson wants to start his tenure in New Orleans. If things get ugly against the Patriots, keep an eye on this powderkeg.