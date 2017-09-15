Cincinnati Bengals Fire Offensive Coordinator After Two Games and Zero Touchdowns

The Cincinnati Bengals won the race to become the first NFL team to be 0-2 this season. They did it by scoring 9 points in two games. All of those points came on Thursday. Despite a 9-point improvement from game 1 to game 2, the Bengals have decided to fire offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. The Bengals are 22nd in yards per game and 3rd down conversion success rate.

Zampese will be replaced by quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor who joined Cincy last season when Zampese was promoted to offensive coordinator. Before that Lazor was the offensive coordinator of the 2014 and 2015 Miami Dolphins who finished 14th and 26th respectively in total offense. Under Zampese last season the Bengals finished 13th in total offense and 24th in points per game.

Here’s what Lazor will be working with.

Meanwhile, Marvin Lewis remains head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. This is in his 15th season. He has made the playoffs in 7 of those seasons and never once made it out of the wild card round.