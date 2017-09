President Donald Trump addressed the Jemele Hill controversy this morning via his favorite medium. He channeled his best Clay Travis in a 140-character salvo.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The Big Lead has reached out to ESPN for a reaction to Trump’s claims.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary said Hill’s comments — which included referring to Trump as a “white supremacist” — constituted a fireable offense. Hours later, Hill apologized for the trouble she’d brought her employer after co-hosting SC6.