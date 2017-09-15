Rick Pitino Thinks the NBA Will Go Back to Drafting High Schoolers in 2 Years

Rick Pitino “expects” the NBA to do away with the one-and-done rule within the next two years.

Rick Pitino just told me on @SportsCenter he expects Adam Silver to do away w 1 & done w/in next 2yrs. HS players eligible for draft again. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) September 15, 2017

Commissioner Adam Silver said that the current system “wasn’t working anymore” during the NBA Finals. Via The New York Times:

“It’s not working for the college coaches and athletic directors I hear from. They’re not happy with the current system. And I know our teams aren’t happy either, in part because they don’t necessarily think the players who are coming into the league are getting the kind of training that they would expect to see.”

Unfortunately for lottery teams this year that means they will have to wait a year for Zion Williamson. It also means the rule would be changed in time for LaMelo Ball to try and enter the draft. So expect LaVar Ball to claim responsibility for this change as soon as it becomes official.

The last time high school players were eligible for the NBA Draft was 2005. Martell Webster was drafted 5th by the Portland Trail Blazers, Andrew Bynum was drafted 10th by the Los Angeles Lakers, and Gerald Green was picked 18th by the Boston Celtics. So… drafting high schoolers can kind of work out fine. And it can result in Kevin Garnettand LeBron James and also some of the biggest busts in history. So it’s basically just like drafting anyone else.