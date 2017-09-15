USA Today Sports

Roundup: The Humiliation of Jeff Sessions; Floyd Mayweather on How Guys Talk; Trevor Noah's Deal

Roundup

Donald Trump humiliated Jeff Sessions after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel … “Slaves for sale” sign is a good way to prove you’re not racist … Harvard has assembled quite a deep political bench this fall … Notre Dame fans should be embarrassed … New Jersey knows the best revenge is living wellMiss you, Keith Jackson …The clown from IT is going to be all over the place this Halloween … Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have a nice little Beverly Hills padMore like Dalvin Cook, er, wait … Is Zach Braff the cure for erectile dysfunctionRanking MLB stadiums by fan sentiment … Classic case of blue bulls … Kitties are actually walking killing machinesRowdy soccer fans are rowdyStudent reporter assaulted while covering protest … Floyd Mayweather on how real men talk … Bill Clinton impeachment drama series coming … North Korea launched another missile over Japan … Here’s why there are no 7-Elevens in AlabamaYour daily FloridaJemele Hill fallout could get crazier .. . Sbarro branching out to Russia … Harrison Ford breaks silence on Carrie Fisher affair … Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah through 2022 … Marshawn Lynch link only here because he got fined … And best wishes to Selena Gomez, who has a new kidney.

Dumbest thing I am excited for? Andrew Romine potentially playing all nine positions for the Detroit Tigers. [MLB]

Robert E. Lee statue removed from Dallas park. [ABC]

Terror attack on London train. [Express]

Steven Adams’ phrasing is in midseason form.

New Fall Out Boy siren.

