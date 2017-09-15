VIDEO: Clay Travis Offends CNN Host Brooke Baldwin, Repeatedly Says He Only Believes in First Amendment and Boobs

Clay Travis joined Brooke Baldwin’s show on CNN this afternoon, and his segment was abruptly cut short after he said, and continued to reiterate after she expressed incredulity, that the only two things he believes in are the First Amendment and boobs.

CNN knew, or should have known, that this is how Clay Travis talks before booking him for this spot. He’s run a boob draft on his site, and literally wrote yesterday that “the only two things I 100% believe in are the first amendment and boobs.”

And now we will wait and see whether or not the network will have him back.