Pearl Jam frontman and noted Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder has been ubiquitous at Wrigley Field this weekend as his team fights to win the National League Central. It appears he lingered in the area after today’s 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. What’s he doing?

Just standing out in the dark playing Corduroy on an electric guitar as people pass by on Waveland Avenue. Add one Bill Murray and a Billy Dec and you have the ultimate random Chicago moment.