ESPN Ombudsman: People Only Think Donald Trump Is a White Supremacist "Because of Many Things That Have Been Reported By the Media"

ESPN ombudsman Jim Brady published his thoughts on the Jemele Hill situation yesterday. In it he determined that ESPN does lean liberal, but it wasn’t a concious decision so much as a result of the more high-profile voices at ESPN tending to lean liberal. But that’s neither here nor there because after publishing he went on Twitter and things spiraled out of control when he tweeted this:

“The reason so many think Trump is a white supremacist is because of many things that have been reported by the media. Let the fact speak.”

Huh.

Brady eventually deleted the tweet because his @ ratio was probably melting his phone. And while he deleted it, he himself took a screengrab and posted it three times. So people could still see the tweet he deleted which makes you wonder what was the point of deleting it in the first place? All we know for sure is that ESPN must be thrilled with his findings and his community outreach.

I'm going to delete the tweet shown below. Many of you misunderstood the intent, because, well, I wrote it really poorly and quickly. /1 pic.twitter.com/Ruv3Oxbk68 — ESPN Public Editor (@ESPNPublicEd) September 16, 2017

The point was the press is doing its job, and reporting facts that can be used by any citizen to judge the president on this subject. /2 pic.twitter.com/9kO6ESgdBV — ESPN Public Editor (@ESPNPublicEd) September 16, 2017